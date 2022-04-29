Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.29 ($85.25).

COP stock opened at €51.60 ($55.48) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.40 ($47.74) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($89.03). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

