Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $120.55

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.55, but opened at $130.58. Baidu shares last traded at $130.22, with a volume of 87,769 shares trading hands.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

