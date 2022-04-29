Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $359.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

