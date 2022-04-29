Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $297.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

