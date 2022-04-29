Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,212 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 61,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

