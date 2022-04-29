Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,090 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

