Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 435 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $675.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.