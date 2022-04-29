Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of ELY opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

