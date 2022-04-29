Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KLA by 19.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 492,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,814,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in KLA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

