Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.