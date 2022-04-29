Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $325.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.36 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

