Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

