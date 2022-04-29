Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 184,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,851. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

