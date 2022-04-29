Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

