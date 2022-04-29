Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

