Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.