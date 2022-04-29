Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $373.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.62 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.55.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

