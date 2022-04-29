Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $101.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.