Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $412.49 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

