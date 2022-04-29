Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,758 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.