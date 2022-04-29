Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

