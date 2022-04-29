Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,397.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,395.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,305.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.