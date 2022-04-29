Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

