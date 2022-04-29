Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA opened at $90.91 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $238.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.