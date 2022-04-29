Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

