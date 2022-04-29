Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,931,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

