Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

