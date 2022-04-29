Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given New €1.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €0.95 ($1.02) to €1.00 ($1.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.76.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

