Banco Sabadell Boosts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target to €0.90

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Banco Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.81) to €0.90 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNDSY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($1.02) to €1.00 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.79.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSY stock remained flat at $$1.54 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.