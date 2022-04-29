Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 378,526 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $432,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $120.00 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

