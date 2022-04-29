Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $446,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

CHRW opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

