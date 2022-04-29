Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,439,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 817,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Corning were worth $388,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

