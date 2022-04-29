Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.71% of Xylem worth $370,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

