Bank of America Corp DE Has $355.32 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,008,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,449,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.18% of Mplx worth $355,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

Mplx Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.