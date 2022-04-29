Bank of America Corp DE Sells 272,225 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $483,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

