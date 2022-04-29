Bank OZK Acquires 948 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

