Bank OZK Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.33. 60,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

