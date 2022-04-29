Bank OZK Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $133.41. The company had a trading volume of 124,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

