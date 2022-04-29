Bank OZK Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

