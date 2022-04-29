Bank OZK Has $5.19 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank OZK boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.55. 184,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

