Bank OZK Has $890,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $9.53 on Friday, hitting $304.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.88 and a 200 day moving average of $348.62. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

