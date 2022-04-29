Bank OZK Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank OZK increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,808,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 304,550 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 224,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,934,000.

PHYS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

