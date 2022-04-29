Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $5,121,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

