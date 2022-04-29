Bank OZK Purchases 427 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank OZK grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.22. 116,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $315.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.04 and a 200 day moving average of $357.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

