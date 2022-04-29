Bank OZK Sells 386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.68. 379,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

