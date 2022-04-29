Bank OZK Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank OZK reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,757. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

