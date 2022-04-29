Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKIMF stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.58.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.