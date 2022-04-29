Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 30.55%.

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

