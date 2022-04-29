Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Down 0.6%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.30 and last traded at $54.73. Approximately 160,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 205,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

