Barclays Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $45.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $45.00 price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

INTC stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 2,204,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. The company has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

